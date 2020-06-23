7 Snowapple

Amenities

Two-level detached home in premium location within walking distance of park and pool. Floor plan features 1,571 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Recently upgraded with new dual pane windows and sliding doors; new window blinds; new interior & exterior paint and new composition roof. Open kitchen has new cabinetry with soft-close doors and drawers, new granite counters and new stainless appliances including gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace plus separate dining area and family room with sliding doors that open onto patio and fenced yard with new landscaping. Bedrooms, located on the second floor, have new carpet and new mirrored closet doors. Master bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks and a stall shower. Attached 2-car garage at rear has laundry area, storage cabinets and new roll-up garage door. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Woodbridge has to offer.