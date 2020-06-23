All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:27 AM

7 Snowapple

7 Snowapple · No Longer Available
Location

7 Snowapple, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Two-level detached home in premium location within walking distance of park and pool. Floor plan features 1,571 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Recently upgraded with new dual pane windows and sliding doors; new window blinds; new interior & exterior paint and new composition roof. Open kitchen has new cabinetry with soft-close doors and drawers, new granite counters and new stainless appliances including gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace plus separate dining area and family room with sliding doors that open onto patio and fenced yard with new landscaping. Bedrooms, located on the second floor, have new carpet and new mirrored closet doors. Master bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks and a stall shower. Attached 2-car garage at rear has laundry area, storage cabinets and new roll-up garage door. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Woodbridge has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Snowapple have any available units?
7 Snowapple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Snowapple have?
Some of 7 Snowapple's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Snowapple currently offering any rent specials?
7 Snowapple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Snowapple pet-friendly?
No, 7 Snowapple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Snowapple offer parking?
Yes, 7 Snowapple offers parking.
Does 7 Snowapple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Snowapple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Snowapple have a pool?
Yes, 7 Snowapple has a pool.
Does 7 Snowapple have accessible units?
No, 7 Snowapple does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Snowapple have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Snowapple has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Snowapple have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Snowapple does not have units with air conditioning.

