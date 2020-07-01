All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Mahogany Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Mahogany Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

7 Mahogany Drive

7 Mahogany Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Mahogany Drive, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
A beautiful residence located on a premium lot location in the prestigious Northwood Pointe neighborhood. Venture inside and you are greeted by a dramatic entry which opens to formal living room with soaring ceilings and large open windows. Entertain guest and family in the extra-large family room. Rediscover cooking in the chef inspired kitchen complimented by a large breakfast nook. You will be delighted by the top of the line appliances and a distinctive large center island. Relax in your Master bedroom which has a sitting room retreat and designer remodeled master bath. This home also has one bedroom conveniently located downstairs for a family member or guest. Need a home office? 7 Mahogany has a formal den/office downstairs with custom built-ins and is perfect for emails and conference calls. This home boasts artfully crafted hardwood and marble floors throughout. Private yard with custom built-in BBQ and a double waterfall feature and fireplace which is perfect for entertaining. Energy efficient Solar Panels installed effective savings. Enjoy the amenities of a 24 hour, guard gated community offering pools, parks and close to nearby tennis courts. Minutes from award winning Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Mahogany Drive have any available units?
7 Mahogany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Mahogany Drive have?
Some of 7 Mahogany Drive's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Mahogany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Mahogany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Mahogany Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Mahogany Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Mahogany Drive offer parking?
No, 7 Mahogany Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7 Mahogany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Mahogany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Mahogany Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7 Mahogany Drive has a pool.
Does 7 Mahogany Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Mahogany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Mahogany Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Mahogany Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Mahogany Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Mahogany Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology