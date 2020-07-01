7 Mahogany Drive

Amenities

A beautiful residence located on a premium lot location in the prestigious Northwood Pointe neighborhood. Venture inside and you are greeted by a dramatic entry which opens to formal living room with soaring ceilings and large open windows. Entertain guest and family in the extra-large family room. Rediscover cooking in the chef inspired kitchen complimented by a large breakfast nook. You will be delighted by the top of the line appliances and a distinctive large center island. Relax in your Master bedroom which has a sitting room retreat and designer remodeled master bath. This home also has one bedroom conveniently located downstairs for a family member or guest. Need a home office? 7 Mahogany has a formal den/office downstairs with custom built-ins and is perfect for emails and conference calls. This home boasts artfully crafted hardwood and marble floors throughout. Private yard with custom built-in BBQ and a double waterfall feature and fireplace which is perfect for entertaining. Energy efficient Solar Panels installed effective savings. Enjoy the amenities of a 24 hour, guard gated community offering pools, parks and close to nearby tennis courts. Minutes from award winning Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High school.