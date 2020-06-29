7 Firestone

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Most Popular Floor Plan in Woodbridge. Single level detached home with natural light throughout. Travertine flooring in all rooms except carpets in bedrooms. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and and customized bathrooms. Dual sided fireplace faces formal living room and family room. Eating area in formal dining room and kitchen. Separate laundry room. Walk in closet in Master Suite. Spacious wrap around patio. 2 car detached garage with easy access to kitchen door. Front door face West Yale Loop. Walking distance to pool, Lagoon and Parks.