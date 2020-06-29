All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Firestone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Firestone
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:53 AM

7 Firestone

7 Firestone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7 Firestone, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Most Popular Floor Plan in Woodbridge. Single level detached home with natural light throughout. Travertine flooring in all rooms except carpets in bedrooms. Quartz counter tops in kitchen and and customized bathrooms. Dual sided fireplace faces formal living room and family room. Eating area in formal dining room and kitchen. Separate laundry room. Walk in closet in Master Suite. Spacious wrap around patio. 2 car detached garage with easy access to kitchen door. Front door face West Yale Loop. Walking distance to pool, Lagoon and Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Firestone have any available units?
7 Firestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Firestone have?
Some of 7 Firestone's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Firestone currently offering any rent specials?
7 Firestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Firestone pet-friendly?
No, 7 Firestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Firestone offer parking?
Yes, 7 Firestone offers parking.
Does 7 Firestone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Firestone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Firestone have a pool?
Yes, 7 Firestone has a pool.
Does 7 Firestone have accessible units?
No, 7 Firestone does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Firestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Firestone has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Firestone have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Firestone does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology