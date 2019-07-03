Amenities

Wonderful house with great curb appeal! Single level living at its finest. Remodeled to create great room living with custom high end kitchen remodel including center island granite counters, custom backsplash, new cabinets with custom woodwork, stainless steel appliances including 6 burner range/oven, s/s refrigerator, custom vented hood and copper sink too! Walls have been knocked out to create the great room feel with fireplace. Family room converted to nook or office space with lots of custom qualities and built ins including desk area. Fresh paint throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and nook. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms and custom tile floors in the baths. Shows great! Walking distance to elementary school! Northwood High School District too!