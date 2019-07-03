All apartments in Irvine
7 Dewey
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:03 AM

7 Dewey

7 Dewey · No Longer Available
Location

7 Dewey, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Wonderful house with great curb appeal! Single level living at its finest. Remodeled to create great room living with custom high end kitchen remodel including center island granite counters, custom backsplash, new cabinets with custom woodwork, stainless steel appliances including 6 burner range/oven, s/s refrigerator, custom vented hood and copper sink too! Walls have been knocked out to create the great room feel with fireplace. Family room converted to nook or office space with lots of custom qualities and built ins including desk area. Fresh paint throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and nook. Brand new carpet in the bedrooms and custom tile floors in the baths. Shows great! Walking distance to elementary school! Northwood High School District too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Dewey have any available units?
7 Dewey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Dewey have?
Some of 7 Dewey's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Dewey currently offering any rent specials?
7 Dewey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Dewey pet-friendly?
No, 7 Dewey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Dewey offer parking?
Yes, 7 Dewey offers parking.
Does 7 Dewey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Dewey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Dewey have a pool?
No, 7 Dewey does not have a pool.
Does 7 Dewey have accessible units?
Yes, 7 Dewey has accessible units.
Does 7 Dewey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Dewey has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Dewey have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Dewey does not have units with air conditioning.
