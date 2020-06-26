All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

7 Atlanta

7 Atlanta · No Longer Available
Location

7 Atlanta, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded single level home on a cul de sac and located in Northwood High School District! One of the most popular floor plans with 4 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office) and a fully enclosed atrium for added living/entertaining space (not included in the 1707 square footage of the original floor plan) Rich engineered wood floors throughout, no carpet here! Newer vinyl windows and sliding doors, plantation shutters, wide baseboards, and newer two-tone paint. The kitchen features a wall of pantry space, center island with breakfast bar seating, upgraded gas cooktop, high powered vented range hood, granite counters, water filtration system, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and so much more. Very open family room off of the kitchen provides access to the low maintenance backyard with 2 patio areas, fruit trees, and raised planters. The front bedroom is currently the office and has a fully built-in desk with a built-in wall unit. Both baths have been recently remodeled and feature dual sinks in each, granite counters and more! Clean as a whistle and waiting for the right family to call it home! Association pool and the 2 night lighted tennis courts are just 2 short blocks from this home. Walking distance to shopping, transportation, schools, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Atlanta have any available units?
7 Atlanta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Atlanta have?
Some of 7 Atlanta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Atlanta currently offering any rent specials?
7 Atlanta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Atlanta pet-friendly?
No, 7 Atlanta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Atlanta offer parking?
Yes, 7 Atlanta offers parking.
Does 7 Atlanta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Atlanta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Atlanta have a pool?
Yes, 7 Atlanta has a pool.
Does 7 Atlanta have accessible units?
No, 7 Atlanta does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Atlanta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Atlanta has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Atlanta have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Atlanta does not have units with air conditioning.
