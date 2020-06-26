Amenities

Beautifully upgraded single level home on a cul de sac and located in Northwood High School District! One of the most popular floor plans with 4 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office) and a fully enclosed atrium for added living/entertaining space (not included in the 1707 square footage of the original floor plan) Rich engineered wood floors throughout, no carpet here! Newer vinyl windows and sliding doors, plantation shutters, wide baseboards, and newer two-tone paint. The kitchen features a wall of pantry space, center island with breakfast bar seating, upgraded gas cooktop, high powered vented range hood, granite counters, water filtration system, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and so much more. Very open family room off of the kitchen provides access to the low maintenance backyard with 2 patio areas, fruit trees, and raised planters. The front bedroom is currently the office and has a fully built-in desk with a built-in wall unit. Both baths have been recently remodeled and feature dual sinks in each, granite counters and more! Clean as a whistle and waiting for the right family to call it home! Association pool and the 2 night lighted tennis courts are just 2 short blocks from this home. Walking distance to shopping, transportation, schools, and parks.