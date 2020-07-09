All apartments in Irvine
68 Greenmoor

Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

68 Greenmoor, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Woodbridge Stonegate: Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining, Wood Flooring Throughout, Up Graded Kitchen With Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Cam Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Refrigerator (AS IS), Mirror Closet Doors, Laundry Hook Ups, Covered Carport, Single Enclosed Garage With Opener, Community Park, Green Belts, HOA Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Near Schools, Freeways, And Spectrum Shopping Center, And More. HUD NO

Upper 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo
Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings
Separate Dining
Wood Flooring Throughout
Up Graded Kitchen With Espresso Cabinets
Granite Counter Tops
Cam Lighting
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave Hood
Refrigerator (AS IS)
Mirror Closet Doors
Laundry Hook Ups
Covered Carport
Single Enclosed Garage With Opener
Community Park
Green Belts
HOA Pool
Spa
Clubhouse
Near Schools
Freeways
And Spectrum Shopping Center

Does 68 Greenmoor have any available units?
68 Greenmoor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Greenmoor have?
Some of 68 Greenmoor's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Greenmoor currently offering any rent specials?
68 Greenmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Greenmoor pet-friendly?
No, 68 Greenmoor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 Greenmoor offer parking?
Yes, 68 Greenmoor offers parking.
Does 68 Greenmoor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Greenmoor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Greenmoor have a pool?
Yes, 68 Greenmoor has a pool.
Does 68 Greenmoor have accessible units?
No, 68 Greenmoor does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Greenmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Greenmoor has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Greenmoor have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Greenmoor does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
