67 Seton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Backing to a green belt with a large hardscape backyard .This two bedroom ,2 full bath one story house has been remodeled with an open floor plan and

tons of upgrades including newer flooring throughout , newer appliances, newer interior doors , z gallerie dining room light , entertainment center ,added closet, newer windows and beveled glass sliding to back and front yard. Bathrooms have been upgraded 3 years ago with new designer tile , faucets.

Walking distance to shopping, pool, elementary school and parks. Back yard is open to a large greenbelt with a fantastic view.