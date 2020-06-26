All apartments in Irvine
67 Seton Road
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

67 Seton Road

67 Seton Road · No Longer Available
Location

67 Seton Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Backing to a green belt with a large hardscape backyard .This two bedroom ,2 full bath one story house has been remodeled with an open floor plan and
tons of upgrades including newer flooring throughout , newer appliances, newer interior doors , z gallerie dining room light , entertainment center ,added closet, newer windows and beveled glass sliding to back and front yard. Bathrooms have been upgraded 3 years ago with new designer tile , faucets.
Walking distance to shopping, pool, elementary school and parks. Back yard is open to a large greenbelt with a fantastic view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Seton Road have any available units?
67 Seton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Seton Road have?
Some of 67 Seton Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Seton Road currently offering any rent specials?
67 Seton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Seton Road pet-friendly?
No, 67 Seton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Seton Road offer parking?
Yes, 67 Seton Road offers parking.
Does 67 Seton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Seton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Seton Road have a pool?
Yes, 67 Seton Road has a pool.
Does 67 Seton Road have accessible units?
No, 67 Seton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Seton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Seton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Seton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Seton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
