Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Remodeled 2 Story Townhouse; All 3 Bedrooms upstairs with 1/2 bath and laundry room downstairs. All new laminate flooring downstairs. New Berber style carpeting on stairs, landing, hall and all 3 bedrooms. New windows in rear of property. Kitchen has new cabinetry, new dishwasher, new sink, new quartz counter top and recessed lights. All bathrooms have new tile surround in shower/tub and new tile flooring. Cozy Fireplaces in Family Room and Living Room. Large and Spacious Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom with Vanity Area with new double sinks, quartz counter tops and hardware. Separate shower/tub and toilet with privacy door. Detached 2 car garage with easy access from newly landscaped backyard to new family room sliding door. Walking distance to Alderwood Park and Pool, Eastshore Elementary School,Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School.