All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 67 E Yale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
67 E Yale
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:11 AM

67 E Yale

67 E Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

67 E Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled 2 Story Townhouse; All 3 Bedrooms upstairs with 1/2 bath and laundry room downstairs. All new laminate flooring downstairs. New Berber style carpeting on stairs, landing, hall and all 3 bedrooms. New windows in rear of property. Kitchen has new cabinetry, new dishwasher, new sink, new quartz counter top and recessed lights. All bathrooms have new tile surround in shower/tub and new tile flooring. Cozy Fireplaces in Family Room and Living Room. Large and Spacious Master Bedroom with En Suite Bathroom with Vanity Area with new double sinks, quartz counter tops and hardware. Separate shower/tub and toilet with privacy door. Detached 2 car garage with easy access from newly landscaped backyard to new family room sliding door. Walking distance to Alderwood Park and Pool, Eastshore Elementary School,Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 E Yale have any available units?
67 E Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 E Yale have?
Some of 67 E Yale's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 E Yale currently offering any rent specials?
67 E Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 E Yale pet-friendly?
No, 67 E Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 E Yale offer parking?
Yes, 67 E Yale offers parking.
Does 67 E Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 E Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 E Yale have a pool?
Yes, 67 E Yale has a pool.
Does 67 E Yale have accessible units?
No, 67 E Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 67 E Yale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 E Yale has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 E Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 E Yale does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology