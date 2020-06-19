67 Dunmore

Amenities

The luxury single family house situated at an ideal location at Stonegate. Innovative home designs create an indoor/outdoor lifestyle and inviting entertaining, with gourmet kitchen and casual dining flowing into a great room and out door retreat. Fabulous floor plan offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus a spacious 2nd floor entertainment room with 1 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom plus a study room on main floor. Features include recessed lighting, plantation shutters, custom draperies, bathtub enclosures, granite countertops, huge center island with seating, 6 burner stove plus griddle, upgraded stainless steel appliances, 2 tankless water heaters, vinyl dual-pane windows with low-E glass, and dual air-conditioning system. Enjoy incredible association amenities such as 7 parks, 4 pools and spas, complimentary BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, community center, soccer and baseball fields, and volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine schools. Within walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center.