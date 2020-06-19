All apartments in Irvine
67 Dunmore
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

67 Dunmore

67 Dunmore · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

67 Dunmore, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
The luxury single family house situated at an ideal location at Stonegate. Innovative home designs create an indoor/outdoor lifestyle and inviting entertaining, with gourmet kitchen and casual dining flowing into a great room and out door retreat. Fabulous floor plan offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus a spacious 2nd floor entertainment room with 1 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom plus a study room on main floor. Features include recessed lighting, plantation shutters, custom draperies, bathtub enclosures, granite countertops, huge center island with seating, 6 burner stove plus griddle, upgraded stainless steel appliances, 2 tankless water heaters, vinyl dual-pane windows with low-E glass, and dual air-conditioning system. Enjoy incredible association amenities such as 7 parks, 4 pools and spas, complimentary BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, community center, soccer and baseball fields, and volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Shopping and dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Tustin Marketplace. Attending award winning Irvine schools. Within walking distance to Stonegate Elementary School and Woodbury Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Dunmore have any available units?
67 Dunmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Dunmore have?
Some of 67 Dunmore's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Dunmore currently offering any rent specials?
67 Dunmore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Dunmore pet-friendly?
No, 67 Dunmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Dunmore offer parking?
Yes, 67 Dunmore does offer parking.
Does 67 Dunmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Dunmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Dunmore have a pool?
Yes, 67 Dunmore has a pool.
Does 67 Dunmore have accessible units?
No, 67 Dunmore does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Dunmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Dunmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Dunmore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 67 Dunmore has units with air conditioning.
