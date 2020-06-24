66 Parson Brown

Amenities

Present to you our exclusive and exquisite premium Portola community in Lambert Ranch. This former model home provides 24 guard-gated security featuring tons of different community amenities. Standing in front of the property, our curb will appeal you with a wide open view from the community swimming pool and lots of large trees across the street. Taking a step into our house you will sense flowing around the spacious guest bedroom with full bath, a bonus family room, a living room, a gourmet kitchen and dinning room on the first floor. The floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass door in the dinning room and living room brings the backyard’s serenity and peace directly into the indoor area while you are enjoying the deals throughout the day. Second floor is the place to take rest. Our master bedroom and bathroom located at the very secluded area of the house so your can enjoy both the best view and privacy of the house at the same time. The other two guest bedrooms also come with good view and privacy as well. Come have a look and see for yourself. We are a house with warmth, peace and serenity. We will be pleased to have you here.