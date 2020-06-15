All apartments in Irvine
66 Interstellar

66 Interstellar · (909) 753-5907
Location

66 Interstellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5543 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Deluxe style and comfort. The Callisto's charming covered entry and foyer reveal the stately staircase, formal dining room, spacious great room, and generous outdoor living space beyond. The well-appointed gourmet kitchen features a huge center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, useful prep area, large walk-in pantry, and appealing butler pantry for formal dining room access. The stunning master bedroom suite features an elegant coffered ceiling, alluring retreat room, large walk-in closet, and deluxe master bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, luxe glass-enclosed shower with seat, and private water closet. The secondary bedrooms each feature roomy closets and private full baths, and are central to a generous bonus room with desirable covered balcony access. Additional highlights include a versatile office, first-floor bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath, centrally located laundry, and convenient powder room and drop zone.

Expansive stacking doors lead to generous luxury outdoor living space
Bright and open floor plan for easy entertaining
Upper-level bonus room leads to picturesque covered balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Interstellar have any available units?
66 Interstellar has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 66 Interstellar currently offering any rent specials?
66 Interstellar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Interstellar pet-friendly?
No, 66 Interstellar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Interstellar offer parking?
No, 66 Interstellar does not offer parking.
Does 66 Interstellar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Interstellar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Interstellar have a pool?
No, 66 Interstellar does not have a pool.
Does 66 Interstellar have accessible units?
No, 66 Interstellar does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Interstellar have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Interstellar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Interstellar have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Interstellar does not have units with air conditioning.
