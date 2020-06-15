66 Interstellar

Amenities

Deluxe style and comfort. The Callisto's charming covered entry and foyer reveal the stately staircase, formal dining room, spacious great room, and generous outdoor living space beyond. The well-appointed gourmet kitchen features a huge center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, useful prep area, large walk-in pantry, and appealing butler pantry for formal dining room access. The stunning master bedroom suite features an elegant coffered ceiling, alluring retreat room, large walk-in closet, and deluxe master bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, luxe glass-enclosed shower with seat, and private water closet. The secondary bedrooms each feature roomy closets and private full baths, and are central to a generous bonus room with desirable covered balcony access. Additional highlights include a versatile office, first-floor bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath, centrally located laundry, and convenient powder room and drop zone.



Expansive stacking doors lead to generous luxury outdoor living space

Bright and open floor plan for easy entertaining

Upper-level bonus room leads to picturesque covered balcony