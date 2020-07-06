66 Fringe Tree

Amenities

Short Term or long term. Furnished or unfurnished possible..Call Nancy 949-400-2980 for details. Resort style living in this gorgeous contemporary Brownstone-architecture luxury residence at Kensington Court in Columbus Grove.Most desirable & largest 3-bedroom floor plan that will capture your attention. Floor plan flows easily from the formal living roomwith dramatic ceilings & double French doors to access patio. Gourmet chef’s dream kitchen with large prep island, granite countertops& S/S appliances that opens to a great family room with white plantation shutters & dark cherry hardwood floor. Oversized master

suite with top-down bottom-up window shades for privacy, walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, roman tub & walk-in shower. Energy-saving, dual-glazed vinyl windows, European-style cabinetry, recessed lighting & ample storage throughout. Separate digital thermostats in upper & lower levels. Direct access to a spacious garage with epoxy flooring. This is truly a remarkable home in a master-planned community with amenities that include 2 junior Olympic-sized pools, club house, spa, BBQ, outside fireplaces, park with tot lots, sports courts for entertaining and an onsite event coordinator for fun HOA events. Highly acclaimed Irvine schools. Walking distance to The District, minutes from dining/shopping in Irvine Spectrum, SCP & Fashion Island. Easy access to major freeways & tollways.