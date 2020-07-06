All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

66 Fringe Tree

66 Fringe Tree · No Longer Available
Location

66 Fringe Tree, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Short Term or long term. Furnished or unfurnished possible..Call Nancy 949-400-2980 for details. Resort style living in this gorgeous contemporary Brownstone-architecture luxury residence at Kensington Court in Columbus Grove.Most desirable & largest 3-bedroom floor plan that will capture your attention. Floor plan flows easily from the formal living roomwith dramatic ceilings & double French doors to access patio. Gourmet chef’s dream kitchen with large prep island, granite countertops& S/S appliances that opens to a great family room with white plantation shutters & dark cherry hardwood floor. Oversized master
suite with top-down bottom-up window shades for privacy, walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, roman tub & walk-in shower. Energy-saving, dual-glazed vinyl windows, European-style cabinetry, recessed lighting & ample storage throughout. Separate digital thermostats in upper & lower levels. Direct access to a spacious garage with epoxy flooring. This is truly a remarkable home in a master-planned community with amenities that include 2 junior Olympic-sized pools, club house, spa, BBQ, outside fireplaces, park with tot lots, sports courts for entertaining and an onsite event coordinator for fun HOA events. Highly acclaimed Irvine schools. Walking distance to The District, minutes from dining/shopping in Irvine Spectrum, SCP & Fashion Island. Easy access to major freeways & tollways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Fringe Tree have any available units?
66 Fringe Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Fringe Tree have?
Some of 66 Fringe Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Fringe Tree currently offering any rent specials?
66 Fringe Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Fringe Tree pet-friendly?
No, 66 Fringe Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Fringe Tree offer parking?
Yes, 66 Fringe Tree offers parking.
Does 66 Fringe Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Fringe Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Fringe Tree have a pool?
Yes, 66 Fringe Tree has a pool.
Does 66 Fringe Tree have accessible units?
No, 66 Fringe Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Fringe Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Fringe Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Fringe Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Fringe Tree does not have units with air conditioning.

