Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:12 PM

66 Clocktower

66 Clocktower · No Longer Available
Location

66 Clocktower, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Astonishing Fully Furnished Pool Home conveniently located in the prestigious Woodbury, features 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths includes one master suites down stairs and one up. Beautiful wood floor through out the house. It has a secondary kitchen and a walk-in pantry. This house is minutes away from famous World Class Woodbury Town Center, where you may find Fine Dining, Shopping, Groceries, Fitness and Home Improvement Stores. Award Winning Elementary school is in a walking distance. This is the DREAM house that has everything you ever wanted, Welcome HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Clocktower have any available units?
66 Clocktower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Clocktower have?
Some of 66 Clocktower's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Clocktower currently offering any rent specials?
66 Clocktower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Clocktower pet-friendly?
No, 66 Clocktower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Clocktower offer parking?
No, 66 Clocktower does not offer parking.
Does 66 Clocktower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Clocktower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Clocktower have a pool?
Yes, 66 Clocktower has a pool.
Does 66 Clocktower have accessible units?
No, 66 Clocktower does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Clocktower have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Clocktower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Clocktower have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Clocktower does not have units with air conditioning.
