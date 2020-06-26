66 Clocktower

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool

Astonishing Fully Furnished Pool Home conveniently located in the prestigious Woodbury, features 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths includes one master suites down stairs and one up. Beautiful wood floor through out the house. It has a secondary kitchen and a walk-in pantry. This house is minutes away from famous World Class Woodbury Town Center, where you may find Fine Dining, Shopping, Groceries, Fitness and Home Improvement Stores. Award Winning Elementary school is in a walking distance. This is the DREAM house that has everything you ever wanted, Welcome HOME.