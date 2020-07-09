All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

66 Christamon S

66 Christamon South · No Longer Available
Location

66 Christamon South, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, townhome is in Northwood Square, which is in the heart of Northwood, Irvine. Close to many parks and outstanding shopping centers, such as The Marketplace, Woodbury Town Center, and Orchard Hills Center, as well as the top-rated schools for which Irvine Is known. The property has an attached 2-car garage, fireplace, patio, as well as a giant master bedroom with separate retreat/office nook and walk-in closet. It also includes laundry hook-ups and new carpet. Pleas go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Christamon S have any available units?
66 Christamon S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Christamon S have?
Some of 66 Christamon S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Christamon S currently offering any rent specials?
66 Christamon S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Christamon S pet-friendly?
No, 66 Christamon S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Christamon S offer parking?
Yes, 66 Christamon S offers parking.
Does 66 Christamon S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Christamon S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Christamon S have a pool?
No, 66 Christamon S does not have a pool.
Does 66 Christamon S have accessible units?
No, 66 Christamon S does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Christamon S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Christamon S has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Christamon S have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Christamon S does not have units with air conditioning.

