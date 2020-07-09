66 Christamon S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, townhome is in Northwood Square, which is in the heart of Northwood, Irvine. Close to many parks and outstanding shopping centers, such as The Marketplace, Woodbury Town Center, and Orchard Hills Center, as well as the top-rated schools for which Irvine Is known. The property has an attached 2-car garage, fireplace, patio, as well as a giant master bedroom with separate retreat/office nook and walk-in closet. It also includes laundry hook-ups and new carpet. Pleas go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp to apply.