This Turnkey and move-in ready detached home is now on market for lease. The floor plan is the largest and most popular "Plan Three" with 1974 square feet and is nicely secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac. The home features Early California inspired architecture with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, plus a direct access two-car garage. Do not miss the opportunity to live in cypress village community.