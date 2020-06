Amenities

pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool tennis court

Great opportunity to rent one of the most affordable condos in Irvine.This wonderful house features with 2 spacious bedrooms and a big living room. You can enjoy sunshine in your own back yard. The home is conveniently located in a tranquil community with running streams and curving pathways. The Springs offers plentiful water features, community pool, tennis court and park like surroundings. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and supermarket. Benefit from the award winning Irvine Unified School District and feeding into Northwood High School. This is the one that you CAN NOT MISS!