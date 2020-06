64 Shade Tree

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

FANTASTIC PRIVATE LOCATION WITH OPEN VIEWS OF THE HILLS FROM EVERY ROOM! BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED & CUSTOMIZED THROUGHOUT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, 3 BEDROOMS INCLUDING 2 MASTER BEDROOMS ONE LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, TRAVERTINE BACKSPLASH & LARGE CENTER ISLAND. STONE FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, CROWN MOLDING, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SCULPTURED CARPET, FRENCH DOORS, CUSTOM PAINT, CUSTOM CLOSET ORGANIZERS & MORE. THE PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED REAR YARD HAS LOTS OF PRIVACY & WONDERFUL VIEWS OF THE ROLLING HILLS. UNIVERSITY HIGHSCHOOL. VISTAVERDE ELEMENTARY & MIDDLE SCHOOL