Irvine, CA
63 Visionary
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:39 PM

63 Visionary

63 Visionary · (714) 902-3135
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

63 Visionary, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2003 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
guest suite
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
guest suite
*** Located in the tranquil Portola Springs in Irvine! *** Rarely lived by the owner and like a brand new home. No windows from neighbors face this property and make this corner detached home very private. *** This house offers lots of light and a bright open floor plan. You will find a contemporary design family room and the open kitchen has beautiful counter and island. The backyard is adorned with luxurious landscaping. *** Downstairs Master Suite and one guest suite. The master suite has a large bathroom, dual vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. *** Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a spacious office loft area offering plenty of space. *** The solar panel on the roof will bring you a cool summer without burning a hole in your pocket. Designer finishes throughout include 9' ceilings, the whole house recessed lighting, custom paint, and 6 Panel doors. *** This home is close to shopping centers and parks. Over 15 amenity-rich parks in Portola Springs offer endless recreation. Award-winning Irvine Unified schools including the new, state-of-the-art Portola High School. Breathtaking Loma Ridge frames the village landscape. This fantastic home is a must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Visionary have any available units?
63 Visionary has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Visionary have?
Some of 63 Visionary's amenities include walk in closets, guest suite, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Visionary currently offering any rent specials?
63 Visionary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Visionary pet-friendly?
No, 63 Visionary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Visionary offer parking?
No, 63 Visionary does not offer parking.
Does 63 Visionary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Visionary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Visionary have a pool?
No, 63 Visionary does not have a pool.
Does 63 Visionary have accessible units?
No, 63 Visionary does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Visionary have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Visionary does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Visionary have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Visionary does not have units with air conditioning.
