63 Visionary

*** Located in the tranquil Portola Springs in Irvine! *** Rarely lived by the owner and like a brand new home. No windows from neighbors face this property and make this corner detached home very private. *** This house offers lots of light and a bright open floor plan. You will find a contemporary design family room and the open kitchen has beautiful counter and island. The backyard is adorned with luxurious landscaping. *** Downstairs Master Suite and one guest suite. The master suite has a large bathroom, dual vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. *** Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a spacious office loft area offering plenty of space. *** The solar panel on the roof will bring you a cool summer without burning a hole in your pocket. Designer finishes throughout include 9' ceilings, the whole house recessed lighting, custom paint, and 6 Panel doors. *** This home is close to shopping centers and parks. Over 15 amenity-rich parks in Portola Springs offer endless recreation. Award-winning Irvine Unified schools including the new, state-of-the-art Portola High School. Breathtaking Loma Ridge frames the village landscape. This fantastic home is a must-see.