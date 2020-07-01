All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 63 Singer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
63 Singer
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

63 Singer

63 Singer · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

63 Singer, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Brand new property in a higher desirable location at Eastwood Village Community. Brand New refrigerator and New washer & dryer. The master bedroom plus office with full bathroom and powder room at downstairs. Two guest rooms and 2 full bathrooms with a loft at upstairs. The upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, the white cabinets and marble design cortez counter top with open floor plan, very bright looking and so beautiful. upgraded back sliding door that all the way end of right. the big size pantry in the Kitchen too. All upgraded materials include the kitchen and bathrooms, flooring and wood shutters directly from the builder with the professional design. Excellent schools with the award winning high school is Northwood. This location is not far from John Wayne airport, Newport Beach and Spectrum Shopping Center. Easy to get on 405 and 5 freeway. HOA amenities are: Pool, Barbecue, Picnic Area, Playground, Tennis, Sport Court, Biking Trails, Hiking Trails, Club House. You will enjoy the life style in this beautiful community. Great room windows and sliding door coverage will be installed in a month. Landscaping will be waiting for HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Singer have any available units?
63 Singer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Singer have?
Some of 63 Singer's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Singer currently offering any rent specials?
63 Singer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Singer pet-friendly?
No, 63 Singer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Singer offer parking?
No, 63 Singer does not offer parking.
Does 63 Singer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Singer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Singer have a pool?
Yes, 63 Singer has a pool.
Does 63 Singer have accessible units?
No, 63 Singer does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Singer have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Singer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Singer have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Singer does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology