Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Brand new property in a higher desirable location at Eastwood Village Community. Brand New refrigerator and New washer & dryer. The master bedroom plus office with full bathroom and powder room at downstairs. Two guest rooms and 2 full bathrooms with a loft at upstairs. The upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, the white cabinets and marble design cortez counter top with open floor plan, very bright looking and so beautiful. upgraded back sliding door that all the way end of right. the big size pantry in the Kitchen too. All upgraded materials include the kitchen and bathrooms, flooring and wood shutters directly from the builder with the professional design. Excellent schools with the award winning high school is Northwood. This location is not far from John Wayne airport, Newport Beach and Spectrum Shopping Center. Easy to get on 405 and 5 freeway. HOA amenities are: Pool, Barbecue, Picnic Area, Playground, Tennis, Sport Court, Biking Trails, Hiking Trails, Club House. You will enjoy the life style in this beautiful community. Great room windows and sliding door coverage will be installed in a month. Landscaping will be waiting for HOA approval.