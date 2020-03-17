Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage

63 Juneberry Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Multi Level Condo For Lease - Truly one of the best deal in Irvine, this gorgeous multi-level condo opens up to high ceiling in living room with screen doors that opens to the patio Going further in is the elevated dining room and gourmet kitchen featuring upgraded cabinets, double oven, stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Upgraded wood flooring on the first floor. On the 2nd Level you'll find master bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath, and laundry room. Two car garage attached on the lower level. Columbus Grove community features basketball courts, parks and pool. No PETS!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4737858)