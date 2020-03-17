All apartments in Irvine
63 Juneberry
Last updated April 27 2020

63 Juneberry

63 Juneberry · No Longer Available
Westpark
Westpark
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Gym
Location

63 Juneberry, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
63 Juneberry Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Multi Level Condo For Lease - Truly one of the best deal in Irvine, this gorgeous multi-level condo opens up to high ceiling in living room with screen doors that opens to the patio Going further in is the elevated dining room and gourmet kitchen featuring upgraded cabinets, double oven, stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Upgraded wood flooring on the first floor. On the 2nd Level you'll find master bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath, and laundry room. Two car garage attached on the lower level. Columbus Grove community features basketball courts, parks and pool. No PETS!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4737858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Juneberry have any available units?
63 Juneberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Juneberry have?
Some of 63 Juneberry's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Juneberry currently offering any rent specials?
63 Juneberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Juneberry pet-friendly?
No, 63 Juneberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Juneberry offer parking?
Yes, 63 Juneberry offers parking.
Does 63 Juneberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Juneberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Juneberry have a pool?
Yes, 63 Juneberry has a pool.
Does 63 Juneberry have accessible units?
No, 63 Juneberry does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Juneberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Juneberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Juneberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Juneberry does not have units with air conditioning.
