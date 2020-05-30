All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 63 Costa Brava.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
63 Costa Brava
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

63 Costa Brava

63 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

63 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in beautiful Village of Woodbury – Bowen Court community, Detached condo built in 2006. Upgraded 2 Bedrooms upstairs with studio lounge downstairs and 1.5 baths, Stylish home with great room open to the spacious kitchen, The gourmet kitchen with Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets, The Upstairs bedrooms with built in closet. The laundry hookups are located in garage, Neutral two tone custom paint, crown molding, baseboards and upgraded recessed lights, Wood floor in family room, carpet in bedrooms and den area, designer ceramic tiles in all bathrooms, Two car attached garage with direct access, epoxy coated floor. Short walking distance to Woodybury's Clubhouse, 7 resort style pool, spa, BBQ area and baseball/basketball/tennis court, Award Winning Woodbury elementary school and World class Woodbury shopping center, Easy access to freeway 5 and 133 Toll road!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Costa Brava have any available units?
63 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Costa Brava have?
Some of 63 Costa Brava's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
63 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 63 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 63 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 63 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Costa Brava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Costa Brava have a pool?
Yes, 63 Costa Brava has a pool.
Does 63 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 63 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Costa Brava does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology