63 Costa Brava

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Located in beautiful Village of Woodbury – Bowen Court community, Detached condo built in 2006. Upgraded 2 Bedrooms upstairs with studio lounge downstairs and 1.5 baths, Stylish home with great room open to the spacious kitchen, The gourmet kitchen with Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets, The Upstairs bedrooms with built in closet. The laundry hookups are located in garage, Neutral two tone custom paint, crown molding, baseboards and upgraded recessed lights, Wood floor in family room, carpet in bedrooms and den area, designer ceramic tiles in all bathrooms, Two car attached garage with direct access, epoxy coated floor. Short walking distance to Woodybury's Clubhouse, 7 resort style pool, spa, BBQ area and baseball/basketball/tennis court, Award Winning Woodbury elementary school and World class Woodbury shopping center, Easy access to freeway 5 and 133 Toll road!