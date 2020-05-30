All apartments in Irvine
63 chasma

63 Chasma · No Longer Available
Location

63 Chasma, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 4.5 bath single family house situated at a quiet premium corner lot in the gated luxury Altair community. Solar system and echo system throughout the house. Huge great room with large panel doors leading to outdoor california room. Seperate study room with half bath plus one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Granite counter top and all famous brand appliance in the kitchen. Master bedroom with separate shower and tub and big walk-in closet. also there is big loft area on the second floor with walkout balcony. Professional designed large backyard with ourdoor fireplace. Altair features some of the most upscale community amenities available in Irvine, with multiple pools, playgrounds adoring greenbelts, miles of walk path along with a bridge way to the exclusive resort quality clubhouse and infinity pool. Top rated schools around this house and very convenient location, very close to freeway 5, 133 and shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 chasma have any available units?
63 chasma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 chasma have?
Some of 63 chasma's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 chasma currently offering any rent specials?
63 chasma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 chasma pet-friendly?
No, 63 chasma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 chasma offer parking?
No, 63 chasma does not offer parking.
Does 63 chasma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 chasma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 chasma have a pool?
Yes, 63 chasma has a pool.
Does 63 chasma have accessible units?
No, 63 chasma does not have accessible units.
Does 63 chasma have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 chasma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 chasma have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 chasma does not have units with air conditioning.
