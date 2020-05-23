63 Bay Laurel

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This multi-story home is located in the highly desirable area of Cypress Village and close to freeways and shopping malls. The living space is an open and airy shared kitchen and living room floor plan equipped with stainless steel fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and stove with range. The private living is above the shared living floor. Enjoy your privacy and step out on your balcony for some fresh air. This home is priced well below market and is set to go fast. Don’t miss out on this winning home! Schedule to attend an open house now, or apply before viewing to get ahead of the crowd.