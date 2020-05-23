All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 63 Bay Laurel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
63 Bay Laurel
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

63 Bay Laurel

63 Bay Laurel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

63 Bay Laurel, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This multi-story home is located in the highly desirable area of Cypress Village and close to freeways and shopping malls. The living space is an open and airy shared kitchen and living room floor plan equipped with stainless steel fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and stove with range. The private living is above the shared living floor. Enjoy your privacy and step out on your balcony for some fresh air. This home is priced well below market and is set to go fast. Don’t miss out on this winning home! Schedule to attend an open house now, or apply before viewing to get ahead of the crowd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Bay Laurel have any available units?
63 Bay Laurel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Bay Laurel have?
Some of 63 Bay Laurel's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Bay Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
63 Bay Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Bay Laurel pet-friendly?
No, 63 Bay Laurel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Bay Laurel offer parking?
No, 63 Bay Laurel does not offer parking.
Does 63 Bay Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Bay Laurel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Bay Laurel have a pool?
No, 63 Bay Laurel does not have a pool.
Does 63 Bay Laurel have accessible units?
No, 63 Bay Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Bay Laurel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Bay Laurel has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Bay Laurel have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Bay Laurel does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology