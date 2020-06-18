All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 63 Arborside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
63 Arborside
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

63 Arborside

63 Arborside · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

63 Arborside, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Resort Style living this Tuscan Detached home in the Gated community of ARBOREL.This Arborel plan one with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,Master suite with a dual sink & shower,high ceiling,spacious walk-in closet. Great open Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless appliances,recessed lighting throughout ,speakers,Custom plantation shutters,Formal dining room & 2 car attached garages.ASSOCIATION AMENITIES INCLUDE:Gated access,resort style Pool with Cabanas,Spa,BBQ, Outdoor fireplace,clubhouse and Hiking Trails,BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED . GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD IS CLOSE TO BEACH, FASHION ISLAND, JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT AND FREEWAYS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Arborside have any available units?
63 Arborside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Arborside have?
Some of 63 Arborside's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Arborside currently offering any rent specials?
63 Arborside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Arborside pet-friendly?
No, 63 Arborside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Arborside offer parking?
Yes, 63 Arborside offers parking.
Does 63 Arborside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Arborside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Arborside have a pool?
Yes, 63 Arborside has a pool.
Does 63 Arborside have accessible units?
No, 63 Arborside does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Arborside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Arborside has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Arborside have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Arborside does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology