63 Arborside

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Resort Style living this Tuscan Detached home in the Gated community of ARBOREL.This Arborel plan one with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths,Master suite with a dual sink & shower,high ceiling,spacious walk-in closet. Great open Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless appliances,recessed lighting throughout ,speakers,Custom plantation shutters,Formal dining room & 2 car attached garages.ASSOCIATION AMENITIES INCLUDE:Gated access,resort style Pool with Cabanas,Spa,BBQ, Outdoor fireplace,clubhouse and Hiking Trails,BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED . GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD IS CLOSE TO BEACH, FASHION ISLAND, JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT AND FREEWAYS