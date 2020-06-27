All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

62 Van Buren

62 Van Buren · No Longer Available
Location

62 Van Buren, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open Floor Plan - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home W/ One Car Garage Northwood Irvine - Open Floor Plan - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom End Unit Home W/ One Car Garage in Horizon community in Northwood Irvine

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House THURSDAY, August 1st. We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

Open floor plan, with the living area, opens to the dining and kitchen,
End-unit location
Vaulted ceilings
Master suite features a large walk-in closet.
Inside laundry closet
Washer/ Dryer and Refrigerator included
Nice balcony
One car shared garage located right below you.
Association pool
Orchard Park across the street

NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over the first two months of the rental lease agreement.

This home is generally pet restricted however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5003097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Van Buren have any available units?
62 Van Buren doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Van Buren have?
Some of 62 Van Buren's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Van Buren currently offering any rent specials?
62 Van Buren is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Van Buren pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Van Buren is pet friendly.
Does 62 Van Buren offer parking?
Yes, 62 Van Buren offers parking.
Does 62 Van Buren have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Van Buren offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Van Buren have a pool?
Yes, 62 Van Buren has a pool.
Does 62 Van Buren have accessible units?
No, 62 Van Buren does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Van Buren have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Van Buren does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Van Buren have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Van Buren does not have units with air conditioning.
