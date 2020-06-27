62 Van Buren

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open Floor Plan - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home W/ One Car Garage Northwood Irvine - Open Floor Plan - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom End Unit Home W/ One Car Garage in Horizon community in Northwood Irvine



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House THURSDAY, August 1st. We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



Open floor plan, with the living area, opens to the dining and kitchen,

End-unit location

Vaulted ceilings

Master suite features a large walk-in closet.

Inside laundry closet

Washer/ Dryer and Refrigerator included

Nice balcony

One car shared garage located right below you.

Association pool

Orchard Park across the street



NON-SMOKING UNIT



$2,095 Security Deposit can be paid over the first two months of the rental lease agreement.



This home is generally pet restricted however, there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



