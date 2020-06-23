62 Sherwood

Amenities

Brand new 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom single family house ready located in the highly desired community of Stonegate. Walking distance to Irvine top school districts: Stonegate Elementary School. This beautiful house greets guests with an extended entry and airy 20' ceiling. Inside, you’ll find a dining room with bi-fold glass doors, a great room with fireplace and a professional kitchen with maple cabinets, an island and stainless-steel appliances, including a 6-burner cooktop with griddle. This house also has a separate PREP Kitchen that can comes handy. Downstairs a lavish master suite with a walk-in closet and another en-suite bedroom with full bath. Three en-suite bedroom and a huge loft upstairs, each with its own bathroom. The house also features no neighbours behind you so that you can enjoy the ultimate privacy and beautiful view of community parks. Minutes away from community pool, parks, playground and shopping centers. This is a must see home! All shutters and backyard would be complete soon.