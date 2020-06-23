All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

62 Sherwood

62 Sherwood · No Longer Available
Location

62 Sherwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Brand new 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom single family house ready located in the highly desired community of Stonegate. Walking distance to Irvine top school districts: Stonegate Elementary School. This beautiful house greets guests with an extended entry and airy 20' ceiling. Inside, you’ll find a dining room with bi-fold glass doors, a great room with fireplace and a professional kitchen with maple cabinets, an island and stainless-steel appliances, including a 6-burner cooktop with griddle. This house also has a separate PREP Kitchen that can comes handy. Downstairs a lavish master suite with a walk-in closet and another en-suite bedroom with full bath. Three en-suite bedroom and a huge loft upstairs, each with its own bathroom. The house also features no neighbours behind you so that you can enjoy the ultimate privacy and beautiful view of community parks. Minutes away from community pool, parks, playground and shopping centers. This is a must see home! All shutters and backyard would be complete soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Sherwood have any available units?
62 Sherwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Sherwood have?
Some of 62 Sherwood's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Sherwood currently offering any rent specials?
62 Sherwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Sherwood pet-friendly?
No, 62 Sherwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Sherwood offer parking?
No, 62 Sherwood does not offer parking.
Does 62 Sherwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Sherwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Sherwood have a pool?
Yes, 62 Sherwood has a pool.
Does 62 Sherwood have accessible units?
No, 62 Sherwood does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Sherwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Sherwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Sherwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Sherwood does not have units with air conditioning.
