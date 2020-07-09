All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 62 Middlebury Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
62 Middlebury Ln
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

62 Middlebury Ln

62 Middlebury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

62 Middlebury Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/952665a06e ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/952665a06e/62-middlebury-ln-irvine-ca-92620 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aAJUgxAuoE Great for entertaining: spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with inviting back patio available immediately. The home is located in the The Lanes End community of Northwood Pointe The home offers an open floor plan with a bright kitchen with an island. The kitchen has newer appliances. Large walk-in closet in master with organizers maximize storage space. Master bath has shower plus tub, dual sinks. Dedicated office upstairs plus loft space for another home office, playroom, overnight guest quarters or a 4th bedroom. Assigned to award winning CANYON VIEW ELEMENTARY, SIERRA VISTA MIDDLE AND NORTHWOOD HIGH. Northwood Montessori is across cul de sac from Canyon View. Meadowood Park offers huge swimming pool, sport fields, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, tot lots and a gazebo. Nearby hiking/biking trails. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $3,600 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $7,200 upon good credit SQ FEET: 2,275 PET POLICY: Small pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: Northwood High School (9/10), Sierra Vista Middle School (9/10), Canyon View Elementary School (9/10) GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1997 YARD: landscaping not included ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Middlebury Ln have any available units?
62 Middlebury Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Middlebury Ln have?
Some of 62 Middlebury Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Middlebury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
62 Middlebury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Middlebury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Middlebury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 62 Middlebury Ln offer parking?
Yes, 62 Middlebury Ln offers parking.
Does 62 Middlebury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Middlebury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Middlebury Ln have a pool?
Yes, 62 Middlebury Ln has a pool.
Does 62 Middlebury Ln have accessible units?
No, 62 Middlebury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Middlebury Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Middlebury Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Middlebury Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62 Middlebury Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology