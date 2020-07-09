Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/952665a06e ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/952665a06e/62-middlebury-ln-irvine-ca-92620 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aAJUgxAuoE Great for entertaining: spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with inviting back patio available immediately. The home is located in the The Lanes End community of Northwood Pointe The home offers an open floor plan with a bright kitchen with an island. The kitchen has newer appliances. Large walk-in closet in master with organizers maximize storage space. Master bath has shower plus tub, dual sinks. Dedicated office upstairs plus loft space for another home office, playroom, overnight guest quarters or a 4th bedroom. Assigned to award winning CANYON VIEW ELEMENTARY, SIERRA VISTA MIDDLE AND NORTHWOOD HIGH. Northwood Montessori is across cul de sac from Canyon View. Meadowood Park offers huge swimming pool, sport fields, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, tot lots and a gazebo. Nearby hiking/biking trails. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $3,600 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $7,200 upon good credit SQ FEET: 2,275 PET POLICY: Small pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: Northwood High School (9/10), Sierra Vista Middle School (9/10), Canyon View Elementary School (9/10) GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1997 YARD: landscaping not included ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*