62 Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub volleyball court

Spacious Townhome in Cambridge Court Community in University Town Center. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite counters, spacious Den can also function as an office. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with a private updated bathroom. An attached 2 car garage with direct access, 2 outdoor patio areas. Updated windows, plantation shutters. There is ample guest parking close by. Many community amenities; Pool, Spa, BBQ, Volleyball, child play area, walking trails and more.. Great location; just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, parks, and award winning schools. Short drive to Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport and more. Seller will finance the Buyer.