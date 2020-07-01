All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:23 PM

62 Georgetown

62 Georgetown · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

62 Georgetown, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
volleyball court
Spacious Townhome in Cambridge Court Community in University Town Center. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite counters, spacious Den can also function as an office. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with a private updated bathroom. An attached 2 car garage with direct access, 2 outdoor patio areas. Updated windows, plantation shutters. There is ample guest parking close by. Many community amenities; Pool, Spa, BBQ, Volleyball, child play area, walking trails and more.. Great location; just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, parks, and award winning schools. Short drive to Newport Beach, John Wayne Airport and more. Seller will finance the Buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Georgetown have any available units?
62 Georgetown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Georgetown have?
Some of 62 Georgetown's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Georgetown currently offering any rent specials?
62 Georgetown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Georgetown pet-friendly?
No, 62 Georgetown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Georgetown offer parking?
Yes, 62 Georgetown offers parking.
Does 62 Georgetown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Georgetown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Georgetown have a pool?
Yes, 62 Georgetown has a pool.
Does 62 Georgetown have accessible units?
No, 62 Georgetown does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Georgetown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Georgetown has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Georgetown have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Georgetown does not have units with air conditioning.

