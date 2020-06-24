All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

62 Emerald Clover

62 Emerald Clover · No Longer Available
Location

62 Emerald Clover, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Location, Location, Location. Beautiful newer townhome in Caserta of the Cypress Village Community. Next to community park - Arbor Park. Downstairs has one bedroom with full bath. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, and trash are included. Laminate flooring throughout the first floor. Spacious master bedroom, with separate bathtub, shower, and dual-sink vanity in the master bathroom, and spacious Walk-in Closets. Second bedroom has its own bathroom. Marble countertops in master and downstairs bathrooms. Modern Kitchen equipped with Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances which include a 5-Burner Cooktop, Built-In Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher, Sleek Quartz Countertops, Island Kitchen with Stainless Steel Sink, under Cabinet Lighting, Private enclosed patio is outside of the kitchen. Recessed lights thru the house. Water purifier system equipped. Direct access to the 2-car garage. Tank-less water heater. Both Cypress village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School are in the community, Walking distance to Schools and parks. Great community amenities, BBQ, pool, spa, playground, basketball court, tennis court, baseball field, soccer field, dance studio, trail. Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury town center, Irvine Spectrum are nearby. Easy access to I5, 133 and 241.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Emerald Clover have any available units?
62 Emerald Clover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Emerald Clover have?
Some of 62 Emerald Clover's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Emerald Clover currently offering any rent specials?
62 Emerald Clover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Emerald Clover pet-friendly?
No, 62 Emerald Clover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Emerald Clover offer parking?
Yes, 62 Emerald Clover offers parking.
Does 62 Emerald Clover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Emerald Clover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Emerald Clover have a pool?
Yes, 62 Emerald Clover has a pool.
Does 62 Emerald Clover have accessible units?
No, 62 Emerald Clover does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Emerald Clover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Emerald Clover has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Emerald Clover have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Emerald Clover does not have units with air conditioning.
