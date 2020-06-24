62 Emerald Clover

Amenities

Location, Location, Location. Beautiful newer townhome in Caserta of the Cypress Village Community. Next to community park - Arbor Park. Downstairs has one bedroom with full bath. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, and trash are included. Laminate flooring throughout the first floor. Spacious master bedroom, with separate bathtub, shower, and dual-sink vanity in the master bathroom, and spacious Walk-in Closets. Second bedroom has its own bathroom. Marble countertops in master and downstairs bathrooms. Modern Kitchen equipped with Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances which include a 5-Burner Cooktop, Built-In Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher, Sleek Quartz Countertops, Island Kitchen with Stainless Steel Sink, under Cabinet Lighting, Private enclosed patio is outside of the kitchen. Recessed lights thru the house. Water purifier system equipped. Direct access to the 2-car garage. Tank-less water heater. Both Cypress village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School are in the community, Walking distance to Schools and parks. Great community amenities, BBQ, pool, spa, playground, basketball court, tennis court, baseball field, soccer field, dance studio, trail. Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury town center, Irvine Spectrum are nearby. Easy access to I5, 133 and 241.