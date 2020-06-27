All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
616 TIMBERWOOD
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

616 TIMBERWOOD

616 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

616 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful tri-level condo in the Northwood newer gated community of Collage. Corner Unit, with lots of natural light. Private interior location within community. Unique and versatile floor plan. The Living Room open to Front Patio Deck and also features a lovely Fireplace with mantel. Kitchen with cozy Breakfast Bar, is open to the Family Room and has an arched doorway to the Dining Area. Dining Area overlooks Living Room. Upstairs features dual Master Suites with Walk-In Closets, and closet organizers. Built-in Computer Niche at Staircase is wired for a phone line and electrical power. Berber carpeting and neutral colors throughout home. Association Amenities include pool and spa. Direct access Two Car Garage with additional built in storage. Attend award winning Northwood High and Canyonview Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 TIMBERWOOD have any available units?
616 TIMBERWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 616 TIMBERWOOD have?
Some of 616 TIMBERWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 TIMBERWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
616 TIMBERWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 TIMBERWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 616 TIMBERWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 616 TIMBERWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 616 TIMBERWOOD offers parking.
Does 616 TIMBERWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 TIMBERWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 TIMBERWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 616 TIMBERWOOD has a pool.
Does 616 TIMBERWOOD have accessible units?
No, 616 TIMBERWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 616 TIMBERWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 TIMBERWOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 TIMBERWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 TIMBERWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
