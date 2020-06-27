616 TIMBERWOOD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful tri-level condo in the Northwood newer gated community of Collage. Corner Unit, with lots of natural light. Private interior location within community. Unique and versatile floor plan. The Living Room open to Front Patio Deck and also features a lovely Fireplace with mantel. Kitchen with cozy Breakfast Bar, is open to the Family Room and has an arched doorway to the Dining Area. Dining Area overlooks Living Room. Upstairs features dual Master Suites with Walk-In Closets, and closet organizers. Built-in Computer Niche at Staircase is wired for a phone line and electrical power. Berber carpeting and neutral colors throughout home. Association Amenities include pool and spa. Direct access Two Car Garage with additional built in storage. Attend award winning Northwood High and Canyonview Elementary.