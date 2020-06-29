61 Sapphire

Amenities

The gorgeous premium end unit home of Mandeville West Irvine community. This amazing home has the most desirable features with spacious open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with corian counter top, full backsplash, classic maple cabinets, spacious pantry and the breakfast counter with extensive counter space. The delightful family room with a cozy fireplace, built-in entertainment center, hardwood flooring & recessed lights throughout the property. The lovely dining room has a French door to the over sized gated courtyard where you can entertain for a BBQ with your family and friends. This beautiful home has designer's choice of the new interior paint throughout the property. Upstairs to the luxurious master suite includes a large walk-in closet with mirrored door, dual vanity sinks, tile flooring, separate soaking tub and a shower with glass enclosure. Two other spacious secondary bedrooms share the hall bath with shower-in tub with stylish tiles & light fixtures. This well-designed plan also include an upstairs loft/office space with a built-in desk which is perfect as a home office, an individual laundry room and hallway linen cabinets. Direct access to 2 car garage. Conveniently located just a 5-minute walk from the resort-like community pool, spa, wading pool, BBQ stations, playground and tennis courts. Just minutes away from Beckman, Pioneer & Myford schools, 261 Toll Rd & 5 Fwy, Tustin Marketplace, Tustin Sports Park, Tustin Ranch Golf Course & Peters Canyon Regional Park.