Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

61 Sapphire

61 Sapphire · No Longer Available
Location

61 Sapphire, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
The gorgeous premium end unit home of Mandeville West Irvine community. This amazing home has the most desirable features with spacious open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with corian counter top, full backsplash, classic maple cabinets, spacious pantry and the breakfast counter with extensive counter space. The delightful family room with a cozy fireplace, built-in entertainment center, hardwood flooring & recessed lights throughout the property. The lovely dining room has a French door to the over sized gated courtyard where you can entertain for a BBQ with your family and friends. This beautiful home has designer's choice of the new interior paint throughout the property. Upstairs to the luxurious master suite includes a large walk-in closet with mirrored door, dual vanity sinks, tile flooring, separate soaking tub and a shower with glass enclosure. Two other spacious secondary bedrooms share the hall bath with shower-in tub with stylish tiles & light fixtures. This well-designed plan also include an upstairs loft/office space with a built-in desk which is perfect as a home office, an individual laundry room and hallway linen cabinets. Direct access to 2 car garage. Conveniently located just a 5-minute walk from the resort-like community pool, spa, wading pool, BBQ stations, playground and tennis courts. Just minutes away from Beckman, Pioneer & Myford schools, 261 Toll Rd & 5 Fwy, Tustin Marketplace, Tustin Sports Park, Tustin Ranch Golf Course & Peters Canyon Regional Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Sapphire have any available units?
61 Sapphire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 61 Sapphire have?
Some of 61 Sapphire's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Sapphire currently offering any rent specials?
61 Sapphire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Sapphire pet-friendly?
No, 61 Sapphire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Sapphire offer parking?
Yes, 61 Sapphire offers parking.
Does 61 Sapphire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Sapphire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Sapphire have a pool?
Yes, 61 Sapphire has a pool.
Does 61 Sapphire have accessible units?
No, 61 Sapphire does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Sapphire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Sapphire has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Sapphire have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Sapphire does not have units with air conditioning.
