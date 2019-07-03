61 Pinewood

Amenities

Beautiful Woodbridge home at a prime location! Walking distance to the North Lake, parks, and pools! Most popular floor plan with 2 Master suites upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Attached 2 car garages with the driveway. The kitchen is light and bright with lots of windows and natural light, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, microwave, double oven, and stove, newly installed 2 years ago. Vaulted cathedral ceiling in the living room with fireplace. Plantation shutters on the double sliding doors and windows in the living room. The living room opens to a large and private patio. Upstairs have spacious and high ceiling master bedroom and master bathroom has double sinks, double closets, and a nice balcony. Carpet, kitchen appliances, water heater are all newly installed 2 years ago. Welcome Home!