Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:24 PM

61 Pinewood

61 Pinewood · No Longer Available
Location

61 Pinewood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Woodbridge home at a prime location! Walking distance to the North Lake, parks, and pools! Most popular floor plan with 2 Master suites upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Attached 2 car garages with the driveway. The kitchen is light and bright with lots of windows and natural light, granite countertops, stainless steel sink, microwave, double oven, and stove, newly installed 2 years ago. Vaulted cathedral ceiling in the living room with fireplace. Plantation shutters on the double sliding doors and windows in the living room. The living room opens to a large and private patio. Upstairs have spacious and high ceiling master bedroom and master bathroom has double sinks, double closets, and a nice balcony. Carpet, kitchen appliances, water heater are all newly installed 2 years ago. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Pinewood have any available units?
61 Pinewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 61 Pinewood have?
Some of 61 Pinewood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Pinewood currently offering any rent specials?
61 Pinewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Pinewood pet-friendly?
No, 61 Pinewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Pinewood offer parking?
Yes, 61 Pinewood offers parking.
Does 61 Pinewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Pinewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Pinewood have a pool?
Yes, 61 Pinewood has a pool.
Does 61 Pinewood have accessible units?
No, 61 Pinewood does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Pinewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Pinewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Pinewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Pinewood does not have units with air conditioning.

