Beautiful Home Located in Solano at Altair Irvine. Gated community, Built by Toll Brother. This Property is fully upgraded include name-brand appliances, Cabinets and countertop, Great room, and big Chinese kitchen, Huge master bedroom, and bathroom on the second floor. This home is close to the clubhouse, 24-hour security, Move-in ready! Welcome to your dream home!