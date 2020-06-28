61 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

Ready to move in-Gorgeous and Immaculate 2 bed and 2 baths Town Home in the sought after area of Northwood Villas. Easy and fast access to I-5 Ramp and so many shops. It is Light and bright. Corner unit with spacious vaulted ceilings throughout. Stainless steel appliances includes gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and a dishwasher. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with quality carpets in bedrooms and two tone paint. Very Large Master bedroom is with vaulted cathedral ceilings, mirrored closet doors, closet organizers. LARGE walk in closet off the master bathroom suite. Direct garage access with a second garage just around the corner and near the home. Professional, Quiet and upscale community with easy access to I5 and Jefferey. Award wining schools . Walking distance to parks, schools, Starbucks, restaurants and the famous Jeffrey Trail. You would love this home as it offers everything for a commuter and a family.