Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

61 Cartier Aisle

61 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

61 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in-Gorgeous and Immaculate 2 bed and 2 baths Town Home in the sought after area of Northwood Villas. Easy and fast access to I-5 Ramp and so many shops. It is Light and bright. Corner unit with spacious vaulted ceilings throughout. Stainless steel appliances includes gas stove, refrigerator, microwave and a dishwasher. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout with quality carpets in bedrooms and two tone paint. Very Large Master bedroom is with vaulted cathedral ceilings, mirrored closet doors, closet organizers. LARGE walk in closet off the master bathroom suite. Direct garage access with a second garage just around the corner and near the home. Professional, Quiet and upscale community with easy access to I5 and Jefferey. Award wining schools . Walking distance to parks, schools, Starbucks, restaurants and the famous Jeffrey Trail. You would love this home as it offers everything for a commuter and a family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
61 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 61 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 61 Cartier Aisle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
61 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 61 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 61 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 61 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
No, 61 Cartier Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 61 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 61 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Cartier Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
