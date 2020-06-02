All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

61 Bellevue

61 Bellevue · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

61 Bellevue, Irvine, CA 92602

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful sought after, quiet spacious dual master bedrooms and 2 bath condo is located in a safe gated community of Irvine. Large open floor plan with high ceiling, lots of natural lights & bright living room with fireplace, Spacious fully remodeled kitchen and breakfast bar with quartz counters. Walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances, and Deep-tank stainless sink was installed. Master suite with a walk in closet and dual sink vanity. Private large balcony ideal for BBQ and entertaining family and friends, inside laundry room and tiled floors are just a few features that make this home so desirable. Close to trails, community parks, pools and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Bellevue have any available units?
61 Bellevue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 61 Bellevue have?
Some of 61 Bellevue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Bellevue currently offering any rent specials?
61 Bellevue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Bellevue pet-friendly?
No, 61 Bellevue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Bellevue offer parking?
No, 61 Bellevue does not offer parking.
Does 61 Bellevue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Bellevue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Bellevue have a pool?
Yes, 61 Bellevue has a pool.
Does 61 Bellevue have accessible units?
No, 61 Bellevue does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Bellevue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Bellevue has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Bellevue have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Bellevue does not have units with air conditioning.
