61 Bellevue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

This beautiful sought after, quiet spacious dual master bedrooms and 2 bath condo is located in a safe gated community of Irvine. Large open floor plan with high ceiling, lots of natural lights & bright living room with fireplace, Spacious fully remodeled kitchen and breakfast bar with quartz counters. Walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances, and Deep-tank stainless sink was installed. Master suite with a walk in closet and dual sink vanity. Private large balcony ideal for BBQ and entertaining family and friends, inside laundry room and tiled floors are just a few features that make this home so desirable. Close to trails, community parks, pools and award-winning schools.