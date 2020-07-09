60 Oval Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great location end unit with views of beautiful trees and greenbelt. This two bedroom (Up) two bath end unit comes with a washer and dryer on the upper level where both bedrooms are located. Granite counter tops in the kitchen along with new cabinets and all new white vinyl double paned windows throughout. New Paint and bamboo wood floor. Good size living room and a separate dining room. A small open space room off of the living room makes for a perfect office or study room. For your BBQ parties, there is a medium sized yard with ample room for the BBQ and beautiful landscaping. Included are an association pool and spa. This sweet end unit condo is minutes from the 5 freeway and very close to the Irvine Spectrum and John Wayne Airport and in great Irvine school district.