Irvine, CA
60 Oval Road
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

60 Oval Road

60 Oval Rd · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

60 Oval Rd, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great location end unit with views of beautiful trees and greenbelt. This two bedroom (Up) two bath end unit comes with a washer and dryer on the upper level where both bedrooms are located. Granite counter tops in the kitchen along with new cabinets and all new white vinyl double paned windows throughout. New Paint and bamboo wood floor. Good size living room and a separate dining room. A small open space room off of the living room makes for a perfect office or study room. For your BBQ parties, there is a medium sized yard with ample room for the BBQ and beautiful landscaping. Included are an association pool and spa. This sweet end unit condo is minutes from the 5 freeway and very close to the Irvine Spectrum and John Wayne Airport and in great Irvine school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Oval Road have any available units?
60 Oval Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 60 Oval Road have?
Some of 60 Oval Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 60 Oval Road currently offering any rent specials?
60 Oval Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Oval Road pet-friendly?
No, 60 Oval Road is not pet friendly.
Does 60 Oval Road offer parking?
Yes, 60 Oval Road offers parking.
Does 60 Oval Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Oval Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Oval Road have a pool?
Yes, 60 Oval Road has a pool.
Does 60 Oval Road have accessible units?
No, 60 Oval Road does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Oval Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Oval Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Oval Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Oval Road does not have units with air conditioning.

