Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

60 Iluna

60 Iluna · (949) 861-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Iluna, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4357 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Luxurious designed home from start to finish, total 4 BD home plus den & sky room; The large foyer provides a grand entrance with a spiral staircase to the second floor. The gourmet kitchen hosts two islands, dual dishwashers, and a dining and living room that opens to the well-appointed California room. The master bedroom features its own large upper deck, a huge spa-inspired master bathroom with a stand-alone tube, dual-entrance shower, and large separate walk-in closets. The third-story sky room is the perfect place for entertaining with a built-in wet bar and extra storage. This is a guard gated community close to Hwy 133 and I-5, just across to Portola High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Iluna have any available units?
60 Iluna has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Iluna have?
Some of 60 Iluna's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Iluna currently offering any rent specials?
60 Iluna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Iluna pet-friendly?
No, 60 Iluna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 60 Iluna offer parking?
No, 60 Iluna does not offer parking.
Does 60 Iluna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Iluna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Iluna have a pool?
No, 60 Iluna does not have a pool.
Does 60 Iluna have accessible units?
No, 60 Iluna does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Iluna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Iluna has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Iluna have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Iluna does not have units with air conditioning.
