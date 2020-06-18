All apartments in Irvine
60 Decker

60 Decker · (949) 394-5182
Location

60 Decker, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Brand new detached home nested in the brand new Eastwood Village Community. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with great curb appearance. The unique residence comes with clean tiles on first floor, brand new carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, large center island, stainless steel appliances, Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, barbecues, and more. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. Window covers will be installed soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

