Brand new detached home nested in the brand new Eastwood Village Community. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with great curb appearance. The unique residence comes with clean tiles on first floor, brand new carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, large center island, stainless steel appliances, Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, barbecues, and more. Attending award winning Irvine Unified School District. Window covers will be installed soon.