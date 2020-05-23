All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 60 Chula Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
60 Chula Vista
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:06 PM

60 Chula Vista

60 Chula Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

60 Chula Vista, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
END-UNIT TOWNHOME in the highly sought after guard gated community of Northpark. With over 1,900 sqft, this naturally well-lit home features a formal living room with cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, and a family room that opens up into the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and large built-in pantry. Upstairs you’ll find two secondary bedrooms each with access to the adjoining bathroom, as well as the master suite with a Juliet balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanities, large soaking tub and separate shower. Other notable features include recessed lighting throughout, private patio, laundry room, guest powder room, and attached 2 car garage with direct access. Northpark offers a wide array of amenities which include a clubhouse, sport courts, pools, spas, parks, BBQ areas, and playgrounds. Located just minutes from many local shops, restaurants, and Award Winning Schools - Orchard Hills School and Beckman High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Chula Vista have any available units?
60 Chula Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 60 Chula Vista have?
Some of 60 Chula Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Chula Vista currently offering any rent specials?
60 Chula Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Chula Vista pet-friendly?
No, 60 Chula Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 60 Chula Vista offer parking?
Yes, 60 Chula Vista offers parking.
Does 60 Chula Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Chula Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Chula Vista have a pool?
Yes, 60 Chula Vista has a pool.
Does 60 Chula Vista have accessible units?
No, 60 Chula Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Chula Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Chula Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Chula Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Chula Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology