60 Chula Vista

END-UNIT TOWNHOME in the highly sought after guard gated community of Northpark. With over 1,900 sqft, this naturally well-lit home features a formal living room with cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, and a family room that opens up into the spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter space, and large built-in pantry. Upstairs you’ll find two secondary bedrooms each with access to the adjoining bathroom, as well as the master suite with a Juliet balcony, walk-in closet, dual vanities, large soaking tub and separate shower. Other notable features include recessed lighting throughout, private patio, laundry room, guest powder room, and attached 2 car garage with direct access. Northpark offers a wide array of amenities which include a clubhouse, sport courts, pools, spas, parks, BBQ areas, and playgrounds. Located just minutes from many local shops, restaurants, and Award Winning Schools - Orchard Hills School and Beckman High.