6 Santa Victoria Aisle

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool ceiling fan tennis court fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Flair and Functionality in Westpark! Detached home and inside tract with extremely private location. Four beds, two and a half baths, and a large loft for those looking for a home office, or an area for the kids to relax within earshot. High ceilings create room to breathe, and the social kitchen opens to the family room, which overlooks a large wrap-around yard where family and guests alike will find ample space to relax or entertain. The formal living and dining room appease those accustomed to having multiple options for daily living and entertaining. Upcoming chilly nights will be welcomed with a fireplace in the family room and fire pit in the backyard. Additional amenities include private laundry room downstairs, direct access to a two car garage, and admittance to the Community swimming pool, spa, and tennis courts. Easy drive to major freeways, and close proximity to retail, markets, restaurants, parks, and the acclaimed Irvine Unified School District. Turnkey turns a new leaf with Orange County living!