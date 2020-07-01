All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

6 Santa Victoria Aisle

6 Santa Victoria Aisle · No Longer Available
Irvine
Westpark
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

6 Santa Victoria Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Flair and Functionality in Westpark! Detached home and inside tract with extremely private location. Four beds, two and a half baths, and a large loft for those looking for a home office, or an area for the kids to relax within earshot. High ceilings create room to breathe, and the social kitchen opens to the family room, which overlooks a large wrap-around yard where family and guests alike will find ample space to relax or entertain. The formal living and dining room appease those accustomed to having multiple options for daily living and entertaining. Upcoming chilly nights will be welcomed with a fireplace in the family room and fire pit in the backyard. Additional amenities include private laundry room downstairs, direct access to a two car garage, and admittance to the Community swimming pool, spa, and tennis courts. Easy drive to major freeways, and close proximity to retail, markets, restaurants, parks, and the acclaimed Irvine Unified School District. Turnkey turns a new leaf with Orange County living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Santa Victoria Aisle have any available units?
6 Santa Victoria Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Santa Victoria Aisle have?
Some of 6 Santa Victoria Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Santa Victoria Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
6 Santa Victoria Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Santa Victoria Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 6 Santa Victoria Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Santa Victoria Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 6 Santa Victoria Aisle offers parking.
Does 6 Santa Victoria Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Santa Victoria Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Santa Victoria Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 6 Santa Victoria Aisle has a pool.
Does 6 Santa Victoria Aisle have accessible units?
No, 6 Santa Victoria Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Santa Victoria Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Santa Victoria Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Santa Victoria Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Santa Victoria Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

