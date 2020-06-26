6 Rosemary

Amenities

Ready to move in 2 story town house with s spacious bedrooms located in the heart of Irvine in woodbridge****Freshly painted interior ***Brand new laminate flooring *****Remodeled Bathrooms ****remodeled kitchen with the quartz top and white cabinets ****Recess lighting ***Brand new stainless steel appliances ***Brand new heater ****Wood bridge amenities include 2 landmark lakes,22 pools, 16 spas and 24 tennis courst. ***Award winning school district and UCI ****Easy access to 405 and 5 freeways.