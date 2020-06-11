All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Rocky Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Rocky Knoll
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

6 Rocky Knoll

6 Rocky Knoll · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Rocky Knoll, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Prestigious Turtle Rock Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in the prestigious community of Turtle Rock, Irvine. Home is located in a very quiet section of the Vista community and feels like a single family home. Home is within walking distance to award winning schools (Turtle Rock Elementary, University High School and UCI). Very bright and open floor plan. Entry to this spacious 2,855 sq. ft home is through a private courtyard into an elegant foyer with custom wood paneling. On the second level you will find an open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining featuring an elegant formal living room and dining room. The kitchen has a center island with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and tile flooring. Adjacent to the kitchen, is a laundry room and a large family room with a fireplace and a view of the grassy knoll. The third level includes a spacious master suite with high ceilings and a private balcony. The Vista Community contains over 50 acres of grassy knolls, trails, private pool, spa, tennis courts and more... furniture will stay or can be removed. Visit www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5733145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Rocky Knoll have any available units?
6 Rocky Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Rocky Knoll have?
Some of 6 Rocky Knoll's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Rocky Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
6 Rocky Knoll isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Rocky Knoll pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Rocky Knoll is pet friendly.
Does 6 Rocky Knoll offer parking?
No, 6 Rocky Knoll does not offer parking.
Does 6 Rocky Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Rocky Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Rocky Knoll have a pool?
Yes, 6 Rocky Knoll has a pool.
Does 6 Rocky Knoll have accessible units?
No, 6 Rocky Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Rocky Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Rocky Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Rocky Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Rocky Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology