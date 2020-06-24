All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Orange Glen Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Orange Glen Circle
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

6 Orange Glen Circle

6 Orange Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Orange Glen Circle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story Gated Community home in Irvine!! - Enjoy easy living in this all one level detached single family home in the prestigious neighborhood of Northwood Pointe. Spacious floor plan including 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a laundry room that includes a washer and dryer with plenty of storage space and a 2 car direct access garage. Beautiful ceramic tile with neutral colored carpet through-out and custom painted neutral walls. The property includes soft water, gardener, and pest control. The home features 1800 square feet. Enjoy the amenities of this guard gated community that Trailwood has to offer including pools and parks. Located on cul-de-sac street.

Home is available for move in August 31 with a 12 month lease and $3400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing please visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net to schedule. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 or alex@irvinepropertymanagement.net / Richard at richard@irvinepropertymanagement.net

(RLNE5066985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Orange Glen Circle have any available units?
6 Orange Glen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Orange Glen Circle have?
Some of 6 Orange Glen Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Orange Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6 Orange Glen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Orange Glen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Orange Glen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6 Orange Glen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6 Orange Glen Circle offers parking.
Does 6 Orange Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Orange Glen Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Orange Glen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6 Orange Glen Circle has a pool.
Does 6 Orange Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 6 Orange Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Orange Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Orange Glen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Orange Glen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Orange Glen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology