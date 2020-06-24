6 Orange Glen Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story Gated Community home in Irvine!! - Enjoy easy living in this all one level detached single family home in the prestigious neighborhood of Northwood Pointe. Spacious floor plan including 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a laundry room that includes a washer and dryer with plenty of storage space and a 2 car direct access garage. Beautiful ceramic tile with neutral colored carpet through-out and custom painted neutral walls. The property includes soft water, gardener, and pest control. The home features 1800 square feet. Enjoy the amenities of this guard gated community that Trailwood has to offer including pools and parks. Located on cul-de-sac street.



Home is available for move in August 31 with a 12 month lease and $3400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing please visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net to schedule. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 or alex@irvinepropertymanagement.net / Richard at richard@irvinepropertymanagement.net



(RLNE5066985)