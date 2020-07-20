All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 11 2019

6 Moss Glen

6 Moss Gln · No Longer Available
Location

6 Moss Gln, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is the Dream Home for the right Tenants. Brand New everything inside this 2-3 bedroom, nearly 2000 sq. ft. Corner Townhome set in a Private, Serene, Secluded Gorgeous setting in Turtle Rock Glen. Fabulous New Kitchen with all New Stainless Appliances, Self Closing Cabinets and Drawers, Quartz Counters, Huge Skylight, and Seating Nook facing Incredible Greenbelt yard. Central Air Conditioning, Wood-Laminate Flooring throughout the home. Large Open Living/Great Room with Fireplace and walk out to yard. Spacious Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Fireplace, Plenty of Storage and a Private Balcony over-looking the Greenbelt; connected to a Massive Master Bathroom with a Separate Tub and shower and Dual Vanity. Deluxe Window Treatments in Master Bedroom and Large Living room both facing Greenbelt. 2nd Bedroom with Bathroom. 3rd room is connected through a large walk in closet to a Spacious either Bedroom, Office, or Den with added storage. Rent includes lawn maintenance and Washer/Dryer use in Attached 2 car Garage. Tenant pays all utilities and trash collection. Tennis Courts and Pool available for use. Minutes to UCI, Newport Beach, 5 Star Resorts and Dining, and World Class Shopping Malls. Call Agent for more information. Financial qualifications will be required prior to lease acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Moss Glen have any available units?
6 Moss Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Moss Glen have?
Some of 6 Moss Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Moss Glen currently offering any rent specials?
6 Moss Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Moss Glen pet-friendly?
No, 6 Moss Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Moss Glen offer parking?
Yes, 6 Moss Glen offers parking.
Does 6 Moss Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Moss Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Moss Glen have a pool?
Yes, 6 Moss Glen has a pool.
Does 6 Moss Glen have accessible units?
Yes, 6 Moss Glen has accessible units.
Does 6 Moss Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Moss Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Moss Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Moss Glen has units with air conditioning.
