6 Moss Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

This is the Dream Home for the right Tenants. Brand New everything inside this 2-3 bedroom, nearly 2000 sq. ft. Corner Townhome set in a Private, Serene, Secluded Gorgeous setting in Turtle Rock Glen. Fabulous New Kitchen with all New Stainless Appliances, Self Closing Cabinets and Drawers, Quartz Counters, Huge Skylight, and Seating Nook facing Incredible Greenbelt yard. Central Air Conditioning, Wood-Laminate Flooring throughout the home. Large Open Living/Great Room with Fireplace and walk out to yard. Spacious Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling, Fireplace, Plenty of Storage and a Private Balcony over-looking the Greenbelt; connected to a Massive Master Bathroom with a Separate Tub and shower and Dual Vanity. Deluxe Window Treatments in Master Bedroom and Large Living room both facing Greenbelt. 2nd Bedroom with Bathroom. 3rd room is connected through a large walk in closet to a Spacious either Bedroom, Office, or Den with added storage. Rent includes lawn maintenance and Washer/Dryer use in Attached 2 car Garage. Tenant pays all utilities and trash collection. Tennis Courts and Pool available for use. Minutes to UCI, Newport Beach, 5 Star Resorts and Dining, and World Class Shopping Malls. Call Agent for more information. Financial qualifications will be required prior to lease acceptance.