Amenities

garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range Property Amenities parking garage

2 Beds and 2 Baths, Single story, Detached home in the prestigious quiet community, Northwood Glen. Irvine school unified and walking distance to excellent Brywood Elementary school and parks. Private path to the entrance and beautiful cozy backyard. Garden maintenance is paid by owner.

Lots of windows and bright rooms. Brand new painting and new carpet ! 2 car garage with cabinets.