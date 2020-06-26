All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Flores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Flores
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

6 Flores

6 Flores · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Rancho San Joaquin
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6 Flores, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
SPECTACULAR GOLF COURSE VIEWS! Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this Bright, Elegant 3 bedroom/3 Bath Townhome has sweeping views of Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course. Enjoy the lovely private patio just steps to the 14th Tee. Relax on a spacious balcony and watch gorgeous sunsets. Beautiful remodeled kitchen, upgraded appliances, maple cabinets, granite countertops, and laminate flooring. Soaring Cathedral ceilings, marble fireplace, inside laundry, central air, are added features. Near Mason park, Golf, Tennis, Bike Trails, Award-Winning Irvine Schools, UCI, South Coast Plaza Shopping, Fashion Island and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Flores have any available units?
6 Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Flores have?
Some of 6 Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Flores currently offering any rent specials?
6 Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Flores pet-friendly?
No, 6 Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Flores offer parking?
No, 6 Flores does not offer parking.
Does 6 Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Flores have a pool?
No, 6 Flores does not have a pool.
Does 6 Flores have accessible units?
No, 6 Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Flores have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Flores has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology