SPECTACULAR GOLF COURSE VIEWS! Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this Bright, Elegant 3 bedroom/3 Bath Townhome has sweeping views of Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course. Enjoy the lovely private patio just steps to the 14th Tee. Relax on a spacious balcony and watch gorgeous sunsets. Beautiful remodeled kitchen, upgraded appliances, maple cabinets, granite countertops, and laminate flooring. Soaring Cathedral ceilings, marble fireplace, inside laundry, central air, are added features. Near Mason park, Golf, Tennis, Bike Trails, Award-Winning Irvine Schools, UCI, South Coast Plaza Shopping, Fashion Island and John Wayne Airport.