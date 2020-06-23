6 Del Vincente

Amenities
Gorgeous, desirable detached single family Home. Premium location - in the heart of prestigious city of Irvine. Bright and open floor plan. Fabulous two story with highly upgrades throughout. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Open floor plan with VAULTED ceilings, lots of recessed lighting, wood flooring, Berber carpet, skylight, designer light fixtures and window blinds, ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobes...New interior paint! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 2-car direct access garage with epoxy flooring and custom cabinets. Professionally landscaped backyard with pergola and patio. Association amenities include pool, spas, park tot lots, basketball and tennis courts. Close to schools and shopping/dinning areas.