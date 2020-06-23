6 Del Vincente

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous, desirable detached single family Home. Premium location - in the heart of prestigious city of Irvine. Bright and open floor plan. Fabulous two story with highly upgrades throughout. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Open floor plan with VAULTED ceilings, lots of recessed lighting, wood flooring, Berber carpet, skylight, designer light fixtures and window blinds, ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobes...New interior paint! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 2-car direct access garage with epoxy flooring and custom cabinets. Professionally landscaped backyard with pergola and patio. Association amenities include pool, spas, park tot lots, basketball and tennis courts. Close to schools and shopping/dinning areas.