Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Del Vincente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Del Vincente

6 Del Vincente · No Longer Available
Location

6 Del Vincente, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous, desirable detached single family Home. Premium location - in the heart of prestigious city of Irvine. Bright and open floor plan. Fabulous two story with highly upgrades throughout. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Open floor plan with VAULTED ceilings, lots of recessed lighting, wood flooring, Berber carpet, skylight, designer light fixtures and window blinds, ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobes...New interior paint! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. 2-car direct access garage with epoxy flooring and custom cabinets. Professionally landscaped backyard with pergola and patio. Association amenities include pool, spas, park tot lots, basketball and tennis courts. Close to schools and shopping/dinning areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Del Vincente have any available units?
6 Del Vincente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Del Vincente have?
Some of 6 Del Vincente's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Del Vincente currently offering any rent specials?
6 Del Vincente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Del Vincente pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Del Vincente is pet friendly.
Does 6 Del Vincente offer parking?
Yes, 6 Del Vincente offers parking.
Does 6 Del Vincente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Del Vincente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Del Vincente have a pool?
Yes, 6 Del Vincente has a pool.
Does 6 Del Vincente have accessible units?
Yes, 6 Del Vincente has accessible units.
Does 6 Del Vincente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Del Vincente has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Del Vincente have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Del Vincente has units with air conditioning.
