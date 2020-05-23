All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:07 PM

6 Apple Valley

6 Apple Valley · No Longer Available
Location

6 Apple Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Classic Northpark residence boasts an extremely open floor plan, sunny orientation, walls of windows, elevated ceilings, spacious Grand Room, dining room, separate living room/den with custom built-ins, enclosed wood-burning fireplace, neutral tile flooring, newer carpeting, big secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, and cozy backyard. Large Kitchen has expansive granite counters with full back splash, plentiful cabinets, dual stainless Chef sink, stainless dishwasher, center island, breakfast bar, and vented range hood. Master Suite has huge walk-in closet, oval soaking tub, enclosed glass shower, and dual China sinks. Wired for intranet with IBM Central Control Center. New water heater. Laundry Room is plumbed. Association maintains exterior surfaces of home including roof. This preferred location is just steps away from pools, parks, and easy access to Peters Canyon Mountain to Sea Trail. Extraordinary association amenities include: 5 pools, 6 parks, outdoor BBQ's, clubhouse, sports courts, tot lots, winding Paseos, 80 year-old eucalyptus tree windrows, and 3 attended auto gates and 7 pedestrian gates. Steps from your back door you can enjoy a leisurely swim, relax in the spa, lounge on the pool deck, sit by an outdoor fireplace, or cook a steak on the grill. Welcome Home to Evergreen and Classic Northpark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Apple Valley have any available units?
6 Apple Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Apple Valley have?
Some of 6 Apple Valley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Apple Valley currently offering any rent specials?
6 Apple Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Apple Valley pet-friendly?
No, 6 Apple Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Apple Valley offer parking?
Yes, 6 Apple Valley offers parking.
Does 6 Apple Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Apple Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Apple Valley have a pool?
Yes, 6 Apple Valley has a pool.
Does 6 Apple Valley have accessible units?
Yes, 6 Apple Valley has accessible units.
Does 6 Apple Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Apple Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Apple Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Apple Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
