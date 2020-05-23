6 Apple Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Classic Northpark residence boasts an extremely open floor plan, sunny orientation, walls of windows, elevated ceilings, spacious Grand Room, dining room, separate living room/den with custom built-ins, enclosed wood-burning fireplace, neutral tile flooring, newer carpeting, big secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, and cozy backyard. Large Kitchen has expansive granite counters with full back splash, plentiful cabinets, dual stainless Chef sink, stainless dishwasher, center island, breakfast bar, and vented range hood. Master Suite has huge walk-in closet, oval soaking tub, enclosed glass shower, and dual China sinks. Wired for intranet with IBM Central Control Center. New water heater. Laundry Room is plumbed. Association maintains exterior surfaces of home including roof. This preferred location is just steps away from pools, parks, and easy access to Peters Canyon Mountain to Sea Trail. Extraordinary association amenities include: 5 pools, 6 parks, outdoor BBQ's, clubhouse, sports courts, tot lots, winding Paseos, 80 year-old eucalyptus tree windrows, and 3 attended auto gates and 7 pedestrian gates. Steps from your back door you can enjoy a leisurely swim, relax in the spa, lounge on the pool deck, sit by an outdoor fireplace, or cook a steak on the grill. Welcome Home to Evergreen and Classic Northpark.