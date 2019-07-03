All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 59 Seton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
59 Seton Road
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

59 Seton Road

59 Seton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

59 Seton Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on quiet cul-de-sac in University Park. Complete with bright center atrium (currently being renovated), upgraded kitchen, newer dishwasher, refrigerator (no warranty), granite counters, Travertine backsplash, fresh paint throughout, and more! Spacious bedrooms. Two with access to back yard. Bathrooms with granite counters, one with oversized soaking tub, the other with a walk-in shower. Newer windows throughout. Central AC. Attached two car garage with extra storage and washer/dryer (no warranty). Side yard with fruit trees. Back yard with large planters filled with home grown fruit and vegetables. Community features include a swimming pool and tennis courts! Located in a very quiet interior location. Conveniently located close to shopping, public transit & freeway. Close to Schools including Elementary, Middle & UCI! Available 8/1/19 or sooner for a 12-18 month lease term. Submit on small pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Seton Road have any available units?
59 Seton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Seton Road have?
Some of 59 Seton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Seton Road currently offering any rent specials?
59 Seton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Seton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Seton Road is pet friendly.
Does 59 Seton Road offer parking?
Yes, 59 Seton Road offers parking.
Does 59 Seton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Seton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Seton Road have a pool?
Yes, 59 Seton Road has a pool.
Does 59 Seton Road have accessible units?
No, 59 Seton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Seton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Seton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Seton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59 Seton Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology