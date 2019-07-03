59 Seton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on quiet cul-de-sac in University Park. Complete with bright center atrium (currently being renovated), upgraded kitchen, newer dishwasher, refrigerator (no warranty), granite counters, Travertine backsplash, fresh paint throughout, and more! Spacious bedrooms. Two with access to back yard. Bathrooms with granite counters, one with oversized soaking tub, the other with a walk-in shower. Newer windows throughout. Central AC. Attached two car garage with extra storage and washer/dryer (no warranty). Side yard with fruit trees. Back yard with large planters filled with home grown fruit and vegetables. Community features include a swimming pool and tennis courts! Located in a very quiet interior location. Conveniently located close to shopping, public transit & freeway. Close to Schools including Elementary, Middle & UCI! Available 8/1/19 or sooner for a 12-18 month lease term. Submit on small pets.