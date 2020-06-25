All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

59 Flamenco

59 Flamenco · No Longer Available
Location

59 Flamenco, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Well upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, end unit townhome on a premium lot location with view of the park. The owner spent thousands of dollars in upgrades making this home similar to the original model. It's spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and lots of windows making this home light and bright. The formal dining room is steps away with access to the entertainers patio. The kitchen features shaker style dark brown cabinets with granite countertops, beautiful custom tile backsplash, and travertine flooring. Convenient downstairs bedroom with its own door to the exterior. Gorgeous downstairs bathroom with shower featuring a custom tile surround. Upstairs loft is perfect for a study, office, or whatever you could imagine. Upper level bedroom is also very spacious including its own full bathroom. The master bedroom is fantastic with a view of the park. The master bathroom is huge and features a large oval tub, separate shower with custom tile surround, separate dual sinks with individual vanities & marble countertops, and a walk in closet. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. Definitely a must see! Enjoy all the amenities Woodbury has to offer including pools, parks, sport courts, hiking & biking trails. Convenient location near highly rated schools, shopping, dining, Irvine Spectrum, & employment campuses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Flamenco have any available units?
59 Flamenco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Flamenco have?
Some of 59 Flamenco's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Flamenco currently offering any rent specials?
59 Flamenco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Flamenco pet-friendly?
No, 59 Flamenco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Flamenco offer parking?
Yes, 59 Flamenco offers parking.
Does 59 Flamenco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Flamenco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Flamenco have a pool?
Yes, 59 Flamenco has a pool.
Does 59 Flamenco have accessible units?
No, 59 Flamenco does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Flamenco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Flamenco has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Flamenco have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Flamenco does not have units with air conditioning.
