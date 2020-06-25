59 Flamenco

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Well upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, end unit townhome on a premium lot location with view of the park. The owner spent thousands of dollars in upgrades making this home similar to the original model. It's spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and lots of windows making this home light and bright. The formal dining room is steps away with access to the entertainers patio. The kitchen features shaker style dark brown cabinets with granite countertops, beautiful custom tile backsplash, and travertine flooring. Convenient downstairs bedroom with its own door to the exterior. Gorgeous downstairs bathroom with shower featuring a custom tile surround. Upstairs loft is perfect for a study, office, or whatever you could imagine. Upper level bedroom is also very spacious including its own full bathroom. The master bedroom is fantastic with a view of the park. The master bathroom is huge and features a large oval tub, separate shower with custom tile surround, separate dual sinks with individual vanities & marble countertops, and a walk in closet. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. Definitely a must see! Enjoy all the amenities Woodbury has to offer including pools, parks, sport courts, hiking & biking trails. Convenient location near highly rated schools, shopping, dining, Irvine Spectrum, & employment campuses.